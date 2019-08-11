Home

Lasting Tributes
814 Bestgate Road
Annapolis, MD 21401
410-897-4852
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lasting Tributes
814 Bestgate Road
Annapolis, MD 21401
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Crownsville Veterans Cemetery
1122 Sunrise Beach Rd
Crownsville , MD
View Map
James Patrick Coyle Jr.


1929 - 2019
Lt. Col. James Patrick Coyle, Jr., USA, Ret.
Lt. Col. James Patrick Coyle, Jr., USA, Ret., 89, departed this earth on August 5, 2019. He is survived by his children: Stacie Dispenza (Charles), Susan Vogel (George), Jamie Coyle (Jill) and Shannon Klenkel (Phillip); 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Lasting Tributes Cremation and Funeral Care, 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401 from 5-7 pm until the beginning of his funeral service at 7 pm. Military honors will be rendered on Wednesday, August 14, at Crownsville Veterans' Cemetery, 1122 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, MD 21032 at 11:30 am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim's name to the Wounded Warriors Project. Online condolences may be made at www.LastingTributesFuneralCare.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 11, 2019
