On November 12, 2019 James Paul Gahagan Jr beloved son of M. Jean Gahagan (nee Robinson) and the late James Paul Gahagan; dear brother of Joan G. Dunn, Kathleen G. Briggs (David), Clare M. Gahagan and Barry F. Gahagan (Claudia); devoted uncle of Patrick, Kevin and Caitlin Dunn, Timothy, Matthew, Dennis and Samantha Briggs, Sara, Sofia, Daniel and Benjamin Gahagan.
Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York Rd. (at Overbrook) on Saturday, November 16th from 4-7 PM and on Sunday, November 17th from 1-2 PM. A Prayer Service will be held Sunday, November 17th at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment private. Please omit flowers. Memorials in his name may be made to Calvert Hall College or Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 14, 2019