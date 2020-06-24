James Paul Noctor
80 died May 24 in Port St Lucie, Florida.He was raised in Baltimore and lived for many years in Baltimore and Pasadena, Maryland. Air Force duty took him out of state but he never lost his enthusiasm for local Baltimore teams in particular, the Orioles Jimmie was a graduate of Calvert Hall College High School who enjoyed playing golf. He also participated and excelled in running competitions. His sense of humor and good natured jokes endeared him to many. He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Noctor, grandson Jameson Hayes, sisters Rsemarie Retacco, Suzanne Willett ((Richard) and Anne Noctor, nieces Lyandra Retacco (James Temple) and Catherine Conti and nephews Bradford Willett (Lea) and Chandler Willett (Denele). He will be buried at the South Florida National Cemetery.

