1/1
James Paul Rutherford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Paul Rutherford, age 79, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on October 15, 2020. Born in Havre de Grace, Maryland, he was the son of the late Paul and Josephine (Buttery) Rutherford and husband of the late Virginia (Fouse) Rutherford. James (Jim) was a member of Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church in Street, MD. Mr. Rutherford was a retired Business Representative for the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America. He was a talented carpenter and mechanic. He enjoyed restoring and driving antique cars and hot rods. His other loves included motorcycle riding, horseback riding, boating, fishing and spending time at the beach with family.

Mr. Rutherford is survived by his daughter, Christine R. Rivera (Edwin); granddaughters, Elisa M. Rivera and Stephanie N. Rivera; brother, Lee Rutherford, and sisters, Jean Robinson, and Betty Nash. His sister, Judy Pritt preceded him in death.

A memorial service was held on October 19, 2020 at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church. Interment was in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.

Those who desire may make contributions to Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, 3135 Dublin Road, Street, MD, 21154.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McComas Funeral Home
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved