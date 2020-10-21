James Paul Rutherford, age 79, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on October 15, 2020. Born in Havre de Grace, Maryland, he was the son of the late Paul and Josephine (Buttery) Rutherford and husband of the late Virginia (Fouse) Rutherford. James (Jim) was a member of Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church in Street, MD. Mr. Rutherford was a retired Business Representative for the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America. He was a talented carpenter and mechanic. He enjoyed restoring and driving antique cars and hot rods. His other loves included motorcycle riding, horseback riding, boating, fishing and spending time at the beach with family.
Mr. Rutherford is survived by his daughter, Christine R. Rivera (Edwin); granddaughters, Elisa M. Rivera and Stephanie N. Rivera; brother, Lee Rutherford, and sisters, Jean Robinson, and Betty Nash. His sister, Judy Pritt preceded him in death.
A memorial service was held on October 19, 2020 at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church. Interment was in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
Those who desire may make contributions to Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, 3135 Dublin Road, Street, MD, 21154.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
.