|
|
James Kent Phelps, 81, of Savage, MD passed away August 3, 2019. He was born in 1937 to James Phelps and Genieve Holmes in Laurel, MD. James was a member of the Moose Lodge, American Legion, and veteran of United States Army. He retired from Nu Car Carriers. He is survived by his daughter Jackie Duvall, son in law, Jason A Duvall, grandson, Jason Arden Duvall II, his spouse, Malinda Duvall, grandson Jeremy Phelps Duvall his spouse, Christine Duvall, great grandchildren, Jeremy P Duvall II and his spouse Tricia Duvall, Taylor Noel Duvall and Bradley Joseph Duvall. He was preceded in death by his mother, Genieve, stepfather, John Booher, sister, Judy, brother Michael and sister, Cindy. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, August 18th at 1:00 pm, at the United Methodist Church of Savage, 9050 Baltimore St, Savage, MD 20763.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 15, 2019