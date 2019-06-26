James Philip McClarren passed away on May 25, 2019. Jim was born September 16, 1918, to Leo McClarren and Mary Ann Haberl of South Fork, Pennsylvania. He married Dolores Nelson January 2, 1943, and they enjoyed 59 years of married life until her passing in June, 2003. Jim was a self-described husband, soldier, patriot, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Jim was stationed in Paris, France, while serving in the US Army during WWII and continued to serve his country after the war by joining the FBI becoming a special agent in 1950, retiring in 1972. In retirement he enjoyed playing tennis with his friends and rooting for the football team of his alma mater, the University of Notre Dame, and the Pittsburg Pirates. He was the father of three girls, grandfather of nine and great grandfather of thirteen. He will be mourned by his family and missed by those who knew him. His was a life well lived. May he rest in peace. Burial will be at the Veterans Cemetery in a private service. Published in Baltimore Sun on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary