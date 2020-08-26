James Phillip Whitcome, 73, of Parkton, Maryland passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at WellSpan York Hospital. He was the loving husband of Karen A. (Bauermann) Whitcome to whom he was married 30 years.
Born in Albert Lea, Minnesota he was the son of the late Phillip and Louise Ann (Hockett) Whitcome.
Jim was raised in Northwood, Iowa, a town rich in Whitcome history, lifelong friends, and enduring memories. He graduated from Iowa State University in 1971, embarked upon his career first with General Growth Properties in Des Moines, Iowa and then with the Rouse Company in Columbia, Maryland. He sustained his senior position in Design and Construction by continuing in retail development for May Centers and The Mills Corp. in St. Louis, Missouri and then returning to Maryland with General Growth Properties. He gained due respect as a leader in the industry and leaves us to enjoy his many projects throughout the country. Road weary, he reluctantly retired in 2018.
Jim was a genuine friend, and a steady advisor to many - especially to his children. He was known for often entertaining family and friends with guitar and rich vocals as well as for his delight in attending his children's soccer games, football games, plays and musical concerts. He was beloved by each member of Karen's family who will miss him deeply. Fully embracing his decision to retire, Jim has enjoyed much more family time, reconnecting with friends, tending to his farm, traveling, golf, cribbage, puzzles and especially Pinochle with his new Hereford Senior Center pals. More recently, he was thoroughly enjoying the rewards of completing the restoration of a classic 1967 Pontiac Tempest Sprint.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Karen, are four children Sara Shaw, Tim Whitcome, Jenna Whitcome and Justin Whitcome; two grandchildren Brady and Madox Shaw; two sisters Karen, wife of Lyn Davis and Carole Butler. James is also survived by his former wife Betty Whitcome as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at the convenience of his family.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, 6 Herndon Ave, Annapolis, MD 21403 or online at www.cbf.org
