James Phillip Whitcome
James Phillip Whitcome, 73, of Parkton, Maryland passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at WellSpan York Hospital. He was the loving husband of Karen A. (Bauermann) Whitcome to whom he was married 30 years.

Born in Albert Lea, Minnesota he was the son of the late Phillip and Louise Ann (Hockett) Whitcome.

Jim was raised in Northwood, Iowa, a town rich in Whitcome history, lifelong friends, and enduring memories. He graduated from Iowa State University in 1971, embarked upon his career first with General Growth Properties in Des Moines, Iowa and then with the Rouse Company in Columbia, Maryland. He sustained his senior position in Design and Construction by continuing in retail development for May Centers and The Mills Corp. in St. Louis, Missouri and then returning to Maryland with General Growth Properties. He gained due respect as a leader in the industry and leaves us to enjoy his many projects throughout the country. Road weary, he reluctantly retired in 2018.

Jim was a genuine friend, and a steady advisor to many - especially to his children. He was known for often entertaining family and friends with guitar and rich vocals as well as for his delight in attending his children's soccer games, football games, plays and musical concerts. He was beloved by each member of Karen's family who will miss him deeply. Fully embracing his decision to retire, Jim has enjoyed much more family time, reconnecting with friends, tending to his farm, traveling, golf, cribbage, puzzles and especially Pinochle with his new Hereford Senior Center pals. More recently, he was thoroughly enjoying the rewards of completing the restoration of a classic 1967 Pontiac Tempest Sprint.

Surviving, in addition to his wife Karen, are four children Sara Shaw, Tim Whitcome, Jenna Whitcome and Justin Whitcome; two grandchildren Brady and Madox Shaw; two sisters Karen, wife of Lyn Davis and Carole Butler. James is also survived by his former wife Betty Whitcome as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at the convenience of his family.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, 6 Herndon Ave, Annapolis, MD 21403 or online at www.cbf.org .

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 25, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Jim at The Mills Corp. He was a gentle spirit and kind man. To his family I extend my condolences , he was taken from you way to early.
Anne Lipscomb
Coworker
August 25, 2020
He was a very unique person - best boss ever. He created an environment of respect and excellence. While done on a professional level, he taught me a great personal lesson about positive affirmations - never can I say, "Might", "Maybe", "I Guess", or the worst - "To Be Honest" without seeing him glare at me over his glasses. My heart goes out to his wife, children, and extended family.
Elizabeth Weiner
Coworker
August 25, 2020
Our hearts ache for Jim’s family. He will surely be missed. Thankfully, he had a great impact in his life and left many wonderful, loving memories to keep him close in your hearts.
Renee (Stone) and Richard Abell
August 25, 2020
Jim will be missed by all who had the benefit of having him in their lives. Mine, through our Mills careers, provided a sharing of knowledge and unlimited experience that Jim brought to the table each and every day. I had the benefit of traveling the world with Jim and attribute much of what I carry with me every day to him. Jim will be missed by all and myself.
Edward Bennett Vinson
Coworker
August 24, 2020
August 24, 2020
Jim was one of my favorite people. Loved our family golf trips and his dry humor. He taught me to be a better cribbage player and to enjoy playing dominoes on the computer. He loved his extended family and they loved him. Until we meet again..........
Drew Hofmann
Family
