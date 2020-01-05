|
James Beach Platt III died in November at his home in Reisterstown after a lengthy illness. He was 79 years old. Born in Baltimore in 1940 to James Beach Platt Jr. and Helen Sage, Mr. Platt, was raised in Roland Park until moving to the Washington DC area as a child. He graduated from high school at the Berkshire School, a private boarding school in Sheffield, Massachusetts. He then attended Cornell University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1964.
After college, he went to work for the Platt Corporation, a family-owned business founded in 1848. The company manufactured fiber cans and tubes in a Key Highway building that is now the home of the Baltimore Museum of Industry. Mr. Platt was the great grandnephew of Marvin C. Stone, who invented the artificial drinking straw and established Stone Industrial Corp. in 1888.
After leaving the Platt Corporation, he founded Platt International, a business that manufactured and sold wooden pallets across the United States. Mr. Platt was an inventor and owned two patents, including one for a novel saw designed to expeditiously handle, trim and cut long lumber.
One of Mr. Platt's favorite hobbies was flying, which he ultimately turned into a helicopter business - Dover International. He spent many years flying for television news outlets, realtors, and famous entertainers in the Baltimore area. He did the aerial photography for the movie Silence of the Lambs. He was most proud of flying and landing on the White House lawn for a documentary requested by Nancy Reagan. Mr. Platt served as the President of the Mid-Atlantic Helicopter Association, a non-profit group that promotes safety and heliport development. One of his most memorable trips was a month-long, round trip flight from Baltimore County to Alaska in his Bell JetRanger with his wife Jeannie serving as co-pilot.
In his later years, Mr. Platt spent his winters in Marathon, Florida where he loved to fish and garden. He served on the Board of the Florida Keys Concert Association. Mr. Platt's summers were spent at his beautiful log cabin in Baltimore County where he held a Fourth of July fireworks celebration every year.
Mr. Platt is survived by his loving wife, Eugenia Kemp Platt, his two daughters, Mary Platt Cooper (Albert) and Susan Platt Greene (Andrew), three step children, William B. Sawers (Kelle), J. Kemp Sawers (Kit), Elizabeth Stewart (Adam) and his brother, Dwight S. Platt and two nephews, Charles Platt and Sage Platt. Also surviving are twelve grandchildren - Connor L. Greene, Henry A. Cooper, Caeden C. Greene, Casey F. Greene, Keel J. Cooper, Hayward Caswell (George), Walker Sawers, Shelton Sawers, Annie Sawers, Elizabeth Sawers, Brodie Stewart and Zoe Stewart, and one great grandchild - G. Kemp Caswell.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 am at the Shrine of the Sacred Heart Church, 5800 Smith Avenue in Baltimore, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim's name to Catholic Charities of Baltimore, 320 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD 21201.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 5, 2020