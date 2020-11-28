1/1
James Potter
James Sidney Potter, formerly of Millville, NJ of passed away on Thursday, November 26th, 2020 at the age of 87. He is survived by his son, Steven (Terri) Potter, and his grandchildren, Claire Potter and Julia Potter. He was predeceased by his wife, Marlene Potter (nee Thurman).

Jim was devoted to his son and granddaughters. He was an active member of his synagogue in Millville, NJ., a past President of the Jewish Federation of South Jersey and served on the boards of the Millville Rescue Squad and the Millville Industrial Revenue Commission. Jim was a good friend to his fellow Homestead residents in Mt. Washington these past couple of years.

Services are private. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery-Berrymans Ln. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Temple Beth Hillel-Beth Abraham, Millville, NJ.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
