|
|
James A. Quinlan, Jr., M.D., died on September 20, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Mary, devoted father of Kathy Quinlan, Annie Quinlan and Ben Sellers, Susie Quinlan Hill and Chris Hill, Sara Quinlan and Brett Kintz,, and Meg Quinlan. He is also survived by grandchildren Katy, Liza, and Grady Hill, Emma and Lily Sellers, and Aidan Kintz, as well as niece Theresa Skutt, and great nieces Jeannie and Maggie. Dr. Quinlan was born in Newburyport, MA. He moved to MD as a child and grew up in Ellicott City where he played ball, collected records, and learned to play the saxophone. While a junior at the University of Maryland, he met Mary on a blind date, fell in love, and married her in 1965. Dr. Quinlan (Jim) was a many things to those who knew him. The roles he embraced included husband, father, physician, musician, and joke teller. His greatest role, perhaps, was that of teacher. His integrity was equaled by his compassion, and his greatest lesson is simple: do the right thing and everyone will be taken care of. This is his legacy. He will be greatly missed.
The family will receive friends at the E. F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A. 11750 Belair Road in Kingsville on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Stephen Catholic Church 8030 Bradshaw Road in Kingsville on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or the
Published in Baltimore Sun from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019