James R. Dalton

James R. Dalton
James R. Dalton, age 66 years of Delta, PA died at his home at 8:23 am on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 after battling cancer since August. He was born in Beckley, West Virginia on August 28, 1953 a son of the late William Rabie and Mary Frances (Kell) Dalton. He was a graduate of North Harford High School and worked his entire career as an independent drywall installer. Jim's interests included fishing, vegetable gardening and performing mechanical work on cars. He is survived by his four sons: James R. Dalton, Jr, William R. Dalton, Justin R. Dalton, Joshua R. Dalton. Four siblings: Brenda C. Howe, William F. Dalton, Elmer G. Dalton, Betty J. Cochran. He is also survived by several grandchildren. All services will be private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 6, 2020
