Jim left us on Oct. 27 to join the love of his life, Mary Margaret, somewhere over the rainbow. He left behind four children, his pride and joys, Margaret, Paul, Chris, and Anne, five grandchildren and four great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many dear friends. A memorial gift to your favorite charity
in his name would please Jim.
I have run a good race, I have tried to follow the rules,
now the time is here for me to leave you, I have run the full distance and kept the faith
and now I will claim my prize