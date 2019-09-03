|
Age 84 of Forest Lake, Minnesota passed away on August 28, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, James & Beatrice, of St. Paul, MN; first wife, Virginia, of Severna Park, MD; second wife, Mary Lou, of Forest Lake, MN. Survived by daughter, Beth Ann Kiessling, of Glen Burnie, MD; grandchildren, James Anthony Grinavic and Laura Ashley Grinavic; great-grandson, Lucas James Grinavic. After graduating from the Citadel, James was an officer and pilot in the U.S. Air Force for 22 years and a manager at Lockheed Missiles & Space Company for 17 years. James was a long-time member of the Masonic Order and beloved of Job's Daughters. Service and interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 3, 2019