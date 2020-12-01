1/1
James R. Rothschilds
Surrounded by his family, James Robert Rothschilds passed away on November 28, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Ruth, devoted father of Robert and his wife Laura, Thomas, Karen Keller, and her husband Toma, David and his wife Jane; loving grandfather of Christopher, Adrienne, Thomas (Kirsten), Daniel, James, Joseph, Michael, Gregory, and Thomas. He cared deeply for his extended family in Buffalo, NY, Pennsylvania, and Minnesota.

James was born on April 10, 1926, in Renovo, Pennsylvania. After service in the Navy, he graduated from Lock Haven University and earned his master's degree from Bucknell University. He worked for the Baltimore County school system for 40 years. James taught math at Stemmers Run Junior High, then became a guidance counselor at Middle River Junior High where he met Ruth Maus. He retired from Eastern Vocational Technical High in 1991.

James and Ruth celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on August 13, 2020. He loved watching the Colts, Orioles, and Ravens games. Ruth, their four children, and nine grandchildren meant everything to him, and he loved playing euchre and bridge with them all.

On Wednesday, December 2, relatives and friends will be received from 10:30 to 11 am at St. Margaret Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11 am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in James's name to Our Daily Bread, www.CatholicCharities-md.org/donate/donate-now or to Food for the Poor,

www.FoodForThePoor.org.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 1, 2020.
