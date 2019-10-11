|
|
Mr. James R. Thompson (Jimmy), 71, of Northeast MD, passed away unexpectedly on 9/21/19. Jimmy was born August 31, 1948, in Baltimore, MD. He is survived by a wife, Anita Thompson, his brother, Rex Thompson of Conowingo, his sister, Susan Moore of Baltimore, three daughters, Christine, Tracy & Karen, as well as an extended family. He is predeceased by his parents, James & Doreen Thompson of Cardiff, brothers, Michael Thompson of Philippi, W. Virginia, and Paul Thompson of Delta, PA. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A long-time resident of Harford County, Jimmy joined the U.S. Army serving eight years total with one year as a combat soldier in Vietnam. He received several honorable awards including The Purple Heart. Services will be held at McComas funeral home in Bel Air, MD, Saturday, October 16, from 3pm until 5pm. Visitation will be from 3pm until 4:30pm immediately followed by a brief service and a military honors ceremony. He will be memorialized at the Slate Ridge Cemetery on Line Rd in Delta, PA. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donation be made to the DAV.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 11, 2019