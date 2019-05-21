Home

James Ralph Medley Jr.

James Ralph Medley Jr. Notice
James Ralph Medley Jr., age 65, of Joppa, MD passed away on May 15, 2019 at his home. Born in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of the late James Ralph Medley Sr. and Vivian Gray (Ferren) Medley. He was the owner and operator of Joppa Automatic Transmission and was an active member of the Masonic Jephthah Lodge #222 in Essex, MD and the Moose Lodge in Smyth County, VA. As an avid drag racing fan, he enjoyed spending Father's Day weekend with his son at Thunder Valley in Bristol, Tennessee every year. He was no stranger to the drag strip himself as he raced in his self-owned Jet Stream Jet Dragster reaching speeds of over 300mph. Mr. Medley is survived by his son, James Lundy Medley of Joppa; sisters, Vickie Sue Matney of Kingsville, Deborah Jane Switalski and husband, Peter, of Abingdon and Judith Ann Parks and husband, Bob of Whiteford; two nephews, three nieces, one great nephew and two great nieces. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. Services will be held on Friday at the funeral home at 10 am. Burial will take place in the Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Peter Krause, Erik Fletcher, James Booth, Clay Tambini, Wayne Andersen, Rodney Scott, Peter Switalski and Jim Parks. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 21, 2019
