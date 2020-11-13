1/2
James Richard Barton
On November 10, 2020, James Richard Barton, 72, of Forest Hill, MD passed away. He was the beloved husband of Cheri Barton; devoted father of Jen Carchidi & her husband Bill, Annie Haupt & her husband Jay, Jimmy Barton, Kevin Barton and Becki Barton; cherished grandfather of Steven, Brandon, Amanda, Deanna, Mikey and Sammy; loving great-grandfather of Jake, Ben and Gavin; dear brother of Judi Daniliuk and the late Joe Barton.

Jim was an Army Ranger Veteran and served in the Vietnam War. He was also a dedicated physics teacher for 40 years.

Funeral services will be held privately. A burial of his ashes will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, The Humane Society of Harford County or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
Memories & Condolences
November 12, 2020
I was blessed to meet my cousin, Jim, a few years ago, thanks to Cousin Judi and will always treasure the memory. My husband and I still talk about his beloved dog, "Meatball" and hope they are rejoined in joy in heaven, along with other family members who passed before. May they enjoy an eternity of laughter.
Dee Garcia
Family
