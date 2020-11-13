On November 10, 2020, James Richard Barton, 72, of Forest Hill, MD passed away. He was the beloved husband of Cheri Barton; devoted father of Jen Carchidi & her husband Bill, Annie Haupt & her husband Jay, Jimmy Barton, Kevin Barton and Becki Barton; cherished grandfather of Steven, Brandon, Amanda, Deanna, Mikey and Sammy; loving great-grandfather of Jake, Ben and Gavin; dear brother of Judi Daniliuk and the late Joe Barton.
Jim was an Army Ranger Veteran and served in the Vietnam War. He was also a dedicated physics teacher for 40 years.
Funeral services will be held privately. A burial of his ashes will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, The Humane Society of Harford County or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
