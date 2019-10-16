Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Timmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Richard Timmons Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Richard Timmons Sr. Notice
James Richard Timmons Sr., age 90, of Joppa, MD passed away on October 13, 2019 at his home. Born in Magnolia, he was the son of John Oscar Timmons and Martha (Hill) Timmons. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He enjoyed woodworking, loved to go crabbing, take day trips, and years back, liked to hunt.

James is survived by his wife, Sandra K. Timmons; son, James Timmons, Jr.; daughters, Linda (John) Sickle, and Connie (William) Thompson; 5 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Laura Mae Timmons.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home in Abingdon, MD on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 7-9 pm and on Friday, October 18 from 10-11am at which time a service will follow. Interment will be at Bel Air Memorial Gardens in Bel Air.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now