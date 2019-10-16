|
James Richard Timmons Sr., age 90, of Joppa, MD passed away on October 13, 2019 at his home. Born in Magnolia, he was the son of John Oscar Timmons and Martha (Hill) Timmons. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He enjoyed woodworking, loved to go crabbing, take day trips, and years back, liked to hunt.
James is survived by his wife, Sandra K. Timmons; son, James Timmons, Jr.; daughters, Linda (John) Sickle, and Connie (William) Thompson; 5 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Laura Mae Timmons.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home in Abingdon, MD on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 7-9 pm and on Friday, October 18 from 10-11am at which time a service will follow. Interment will be at Bel Air Memorial Gardens in Bel Air.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 16, 2019