1/1
James Robert Jefferson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On August 30, 2020, James Robert Jefferson, age 80, of Catonsville, MD, beloved husband of Adele Patricia Jefferson (nee Richardson). Also survived by his children, Carole Lynn Gullion, Charles (Terry) Barthlow, Robin (Rick) Busan, Kimberly (David) Patterson, and Herbert (Lynn) Barthlow, Jr., as well as twelve grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Mr. Jefferson retired from the Baltimore City Police Department in 1992, after 28 years of service. He was active as a member and volunteer for 50 years with the Arbutus Community Association.

In keeping with his final wishes, Mr. Jefferson's body was donated to the Maryland State Anatomy Board to further medical education and research. A memorial service will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Jefferson's honor to the Arbutus Community Association Air Conditioning Fund, 1300 Stevens Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21227, or to the University of Maryland School of Medicine Foundation, 655 West Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21201.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 2, 2020
I look at that pictures and so many memories come back of the time I spent hours & hours at his house with my best friend, his daughter, Carole. You never knew which house us girls could be found. Mr Jim & Ms Adele were always there like a second set of parents. Though it's been years since we've seen each other, I think about the family every time I go up/down Linden Avenue. My thoughts and prayers are with the entire family at this time. May you rest in peace. Sherry (Kick) McManus
Sherry McManus
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved