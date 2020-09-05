I look at that pictures and so many memories come back of the time I spent hours & hours at his house with my best friend, his daughter, Carole. You never knew which house us girls could be found. Mr Jim & Ms Adele were always there like a second set of parents. Though it's been years since we've seen each other, I think about the family every time I go up/down Linden Avenue. My thoughts and prayers are with the entire family at this time. May you rest in peace. Sherry (Kick) McManus



