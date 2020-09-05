On August 30, 2020, James Robert Jefferson, age 80, of Catonsville, MD, beloved husband of Adele Patricia Jefferson (nee Richardson). Also survived by his children, Carole Lynn Gullion, Charles (Terry) Barthlow, Robin (Rick) Busan, Kimberly (David) Patterson, and Herbert (Lynn) Barthlow, Jr., as well as twelve grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Mr. Jefferson retired from the Baltimore City Police Department in 1992, after 28 years of service. He was active as a member and volunteer for 50 years with the Arbutus Community Association.
In keeping with his final wishes, Mr. Jefferson's body was donated to the Maryland State Anatomy Board to further medical education and research. A memorial service will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Jefferson's honor to the Arbutus Community Association Air Conditioning Fund, 1300 Stevens Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21227, or to the University of Maryland School of Medicine Foundation, 655 West Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21201.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 5, 2020.