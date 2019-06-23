|
|
On June 19, 2019 James Robert Reigle beloved husband of Nancy Nastasi Reigle; dear father of Robert A. Reigle and Jennifer Reigle Cook (Christopher); devoted brother of Patricia Reigle Benoist and the late Margaret Ann Reigle.
Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC., 6500 York Rd. (at Overbrook) on Friday, June 28th from 4-7 PM. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 29th at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Interment private. Please omit flowers. Memorials in his name may be made to Maryland Association for Parkinson's Support Inc. P O Box 450, Brooklandville, MD 21022. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 23, 2019