James Roy Philistine

James Roy Philistine Notice
James Roy Philistine, age 77, of Joppa, MD passed away on May 16, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of James and Josephine (Kowalski) Philistine and worked as a Mill Wright Mechanic. Boating was his passion and he enjoyed building many boats. He loved airplanes, fishing, eagles and taught his sons many trades. Mr. Philistine is survived by his wife, Sharelle (Blische) Philistine; sons, Roy Philistine and wife Penny, James Philistine and John Joseph Philistine and wife, Christina; brother, Carl Philistine; and grandchildren, Kristen, Kyle, Austin and Connor. He was preceded in death by his brother, Tommy Philistine.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 1-2 pm with a memorial service to follow at 2 pm.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 20 to May 22, 2019
