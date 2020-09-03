1/1
James Sanders
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Steven "Steve" Sanders, age 71, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by family, after a brief battle with Lymphoma. Steve was born on April 16, 1949 in Washington D.C. to the late James C. and Neva May (Orton) Sanders. He was a graduate of Sherwood High School. His family is very thankful for the many wonderful years they had with him and all the memories they made as a family. Steve was an incredible husband to Bette Anne (Robison) whom he was married to for 36 years. He was a wonderful father to Matthew, Samantha and father-in-law to Nick Johnson. Over the last eight years, Steve had the chance to enjoy every minute of being a proud grandfather, "PA," to Camden and Sanders. Steve was cherished by his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, in-laws, friends and his buddies. He was the proud owner of Sanders Tile Corporation. In his free time, Steve loved fishing on the Chesapeake Bay, fixing up his Jeep, cutting his grass, Terrapin Football tailgates, skiing out West, being involved in his Men's Group at Forcey Bible Church and sitting at the top of the hill at the Beach Cottage enjoying a cool breeze. Steve served the United States of America in the Navy for four years. Steve's legacy, kind heart and willingness to help others will forever be remembered by his loved ones and all those who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Steve Sanders to Forcey Bible Church in Silver Spring, MD, or the charity of your choice.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life is planned for late October.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 3, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved