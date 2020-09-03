James Steven "Steve" Sanders, age 71, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by family, after a brief battle with Lymphoma. Steve was born on April 16, 1949 in Washington D.C. to the late James C. and Neva May (Orton) Sanders. He was a graduate of Sherwood High School. His family is very thankful for the many wonderful years they had with him and all the memories they made as a family. Steve was an incredible husband to Bette Anne (Robison) whom he was married to for 36 years. He was a wonderful father to Matthew, Samantha and father-in-law to Nick Johnson. Over the last eight years, Steve had the chance to enjoy every minute of being a proud grandfather, "PA," to Camden and Sanders. Steve was cherished by his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, in-laws, friends and his buddies. He was the proud owner of Sanders Tile Corporation. In his free time, Steve loved fishing on the Chesapeake Bay, fixing up his Jeep, cutting his grass, Terrapin Football tailgates, skiing out West, being involved in his Men's Group at Forcey Bible Church and sitting at the top of the hill at the Beach Cottage enjoying a cool breeze. Steve served the United States of America in the Navy for four years. Steve's legacy, kind heart and willingness to help others will forever be remembered by his loved ones and all those who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Steve Sanders to Forcey Bible Church in Silver Spring, MD, or the charity of your choice
.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life is planned for late October.