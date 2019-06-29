James Darvin Shirley went home to his Savior on June 20th from Senator Bob Hooper House, he was 92. He was a Korean War veteran, worked for Reliable Sales in Aberdeen, Md doing TV and appliance sales and service. A member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Bel Air, he loved to sing in the choir and Living Christmas Tree. He was a life member of of the Aberdeen Fire Dept with 66 years of service, the American Legion Post 128, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 31, Masonic Lodge 187 AF & AM, a Past Grand Tall of the Tall Cedars of Lebanon Har Ce Forest 142. Scottish Rite of Free Masonry and Moose Lodge. He served as captain of the Aberdeen Auxiliary Police and was a Harford County deputy sheriff for several years. He was an avid gardener and loved to plant and share the fruit of his labor.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Wanda and brother, Kenneth Shirley. He is survived by his daughter, Terry Slaten (Gordon) of Aberdeen and Charleston, Mo and son, James J. Shirley (Charlene) of Molt, Mt, sister, Virginia Dick of Stanley, Va, brother in law, Warren E. Preston (Catherine) of Churchville, Md as well as several nieces and nephews.



A memorial celebration of life will be held at Oak Grove Baptist Church on July 1st at 6 pm.



Donations may be made to the Published in Baltimore Sun on June 29, 2019