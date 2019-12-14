Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Sibal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Sibal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Sibal Notice
On December 9, 2019, in New Orleans, LA, James Sibal, 41, beloved son of John W. Sibal (Lisa) of New Orleans and Ellen Keats Stifler (the late William III) of Baltimore, beloved father of Olivia and Ian, dear brother of Allison Baker (Scott), William Stifler (Bre) of Towson, and Sarah Stifler (Jennifer) of Los Angeles. Private funeral service to be held December 16 in New Orleans. Celebration of Life Reception in Baltimore to be scheduled at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to Ashley Treatment, 800 Tydings Ln, Havre De Grace, MD 21078 (www.ashleytreatment.org) or the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance, 55 E. Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60604 (www.dbsalliance.org).
Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -