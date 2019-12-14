|
|
On December 9, 2019, in New Orleans, LA, James Sibal, 41, beloved son of John W. Sibal (Lisa) of New Orleans and Ellen Keats Stifler (the late William III) of Baltimore, beloved father of Olivia and Ian, dear brother of Allison Baker (Scott), William Stifler (Bre) of Towson, and Sarah Stifler (Jennifer) of Los Angeles. Private funeral service to be held December 16 in New Orleans. Celebration of Life Reception in Baltimore to be scheduled at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to Ashley Treatment, 800 Tydings Ln, Havre De Grace, MD 21078 (www.ashleytreatment.org) or the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance, 55 E. Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60604 (www.dbsalliance.org).
Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019