James Stoker


1929 - 2019
James Stoker Notice
On Sunday, November 3, 2019, James Stoker, loving husband and father of four passed away at the age of 90 in his home surrounded by people who loved him. James "Jim" was born in Towson, MD on June 26, 1929.

He was a successful businessman who ran a service station near his home in Randallstown, MD for many years. He was a Navy Veteran; the Executive Director of the Baltimore Washington Tire and Service Station Association; and a valued member of Kiwanis Club of Pikesville and the Knights of Columbus in Woodlawn. Jim married the "love of his life" Janice Mockler on May 21, 1955 and they raised four children together, Patricia, James "Jimmy" (deceased), Joseph, and Jeffrey.

Jim was proceeded in death by his father and mother, Darwin "Lloyd" and Arria; his sisters, Arria and Ethel; and his son, Jimmy. He is survived by his wife Janice; his children Patricia, Joseph, and Jeffrey; his brother Lloyd and sister-in-law Joyce; brother-in-law Bob Nightingale; six grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 10, 2019
