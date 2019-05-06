|
2/20/1956 - 5/3/2019 James Thomas (Tommy) Pegg. Loving father to Jimmy, Pepper and Nikki. Loving grandfather to Jada, Gianna and granddogs Meika, Mela and Lelu. Loving son to the late Hilda and Harry Pegg. Loving brother to Donna, Linda and husband JR, Dianna and husband Rob, sister-n-law Rose. Also to the late Alana, Harry and Earnie. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, friends and neighborhood dogs. Tommy chose to donate his body to the anatomy board for the research of cancer. In lieu of a funeral, a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 6, 2019