On Tuesday, March 06, 2019, James Walter O'Connor, loving husband of Frances, passed away at the age of 76. Jim was preceded in death by his father and mother, John and Bessie. He is greatly missed by his wife, four children, four brothers and one sister, and nine grandchildren.A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, March 14th at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Ashburn, VA. Visitation will start at 9:30 a.m. and the mass will start at 10:30 a.m. The interment service will be at 2:00 p.m. at Quantico National Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Apostleship of the Sea, 320 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD, 21201 (443-845-7227). An obituary may be read and memorials left at www.colonialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2019