James W. Reynolds
October 26, 2020, James William Reynolds passed away; Beloved husband of the late Mary Clair Reynolds; Loving father of Deborah A. Fahr and her husband Steven, David P. Reynolds, and Gina M. Crabbe and her husband Robert; Cherished grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of 3; Also survived by many nieces and nephews; He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Corrine Reynolds, by his guardians, Joseph and Theresa Gibson and by his brothers, Harvey and Louis Reynolds.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228 on Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 2 to 4pm and 6 to 8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020, 11:00AM, St. Gabriel Roman Catholic Church, 6950 Dogwood Rd., Windsor Mill, MD 21244. Burial Lakeview Memorial Park.

For those desiring, donations may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
4107448600
