James Vernon Weigman, 73, passed away after his battle with cancer in Tallahassee on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. James was born September 6, 1946 in Baltimore, Maryland to James Vernon Weigman Jr. and Marjorie (née Childs) Weigman. James is preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Christina Weigman, and son, David Lee Weigman. He is survived by his son Stephen Weigman, daughter-in-law Samantha Weigman, and grandson David Eoghan Weigman. Private funeral services for James will be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Lakeview Memorial Park, 2724 Liberty Rd., Sykesville, MD 21784 where he will also be laid to rest.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 12, 2020