On November 11, 2019 James Wesley Hughes IV beloved son of the late James Wesley Hughes III and the late Catherine Hughes; loving brother of Ronald Allen Hughes and his wife Susan of Phoenix, MD; dear uncle of John Wesley Hughes of Chicago IL. Also survived by many other relatives and friends.
A memorial service and gathering will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Friday November 29, 2019 from 1 pm to 3 pm.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 13, 2019