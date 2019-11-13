Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-687-7100
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Wesley Hughes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Wesley Hughes Notice
On November 11, 2019 James Wesley Hughes IV beloved son of the late James Wesley Hughes III and the late Catherine Hughes; loving brother of Ronald Allen Hughes and his wife Susan of Phoenix, MD; dear uncle of John Wesley Hughes of Chicago IL. Also survived by many other relatives and friends.

A memorial service and gathering will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Friday November 29, 2019 from 1 pm to 3 pm.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -