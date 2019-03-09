Home

Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc
1050 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
On March 6, 2019, James Joseph Whelan, III., beloved husband of Phyllis R. Whelan (nee Reymann) , devoted father of Kathleen Stanley (Edward), Honora Myers (Bob), Mary Ann Bauer (Jon), Erin Boland (Bart), Regina Todd (Sweeney), Laura Camp (Steve) and the late James Whelan, IV., dear brother of Honora Wohlgemuth (George). Also survived by 15 grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 11th, 11AM at St. Joseph Texas Catholic Church, 100 Church Lane, Cockeysville, Md. 21030. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to: Mercy Health Foundation, 301 St. Paul Place, Baltimore, Maryland 21202. Arrangements by Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
