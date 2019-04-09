Home

Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-288-4664
On April 7, 2019, James Lee Whitlow; beloved husband of fifty five years of Maria Elena "Tootsie" Whitlow (nee Cimaglia). Devoted father of Heather C. Cabral and her husband Gene and Dina M. DePriest and her husband Dan. Cherished grandfather of Carley A. Cabral, Faith M. Cabral, Jack R. DePriest and Dalton J. DePriest. Loving son of the late Harry E. Whitlow, Sr. and Evelyn F. Whitlow (nee Furlong). Dear brother of the late Harry E. Whitlow, Jr., Alfred R. Whitlow and Cora C. Mariano. Also surviving are other family members, many friends and those he befriended during his forty year career at Baltimore Gas and Electric Company. The family will receive friends at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. 7922 Wise Avenue on Friday from 3-7PM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 10AM at St. Rita Catholic Church 2907 Dunleer at Dunmanway Dundalk, Maryland 21222. Interment to follow at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family will appreciate memorial contributions to 100 Painters Mill Road Suite 400 Owings Mills, MD. 21117 c/o Poppy's Potatoes
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
