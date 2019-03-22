James Leland Wilcox, 88, passed away at Howard County General Hospital on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Frances Polmateer Wilcox; daughter Sara Wilcox Poe and husband W. Larry Poe; daughter Rebecca Wilcox Glover and husband Kevin Glover; son David Wilcox and wife Jeanne Guinard Wilcox; daughter Carol Wilcox Shenk Beahm and husband Chester Beahm of Warrenton, VA; son Daniel Wilcox and wife Ruth Wagner Wilcox; son Timothy Wilcox and wife Ann Short Wilcox; grandchildren David, Jonathan, Jeremy, Nathan Poe, and Megan Poe Rice; Christopher Glover and Lauren Glover Stetson; Sarah Wilcox Kinz, Rachel Wilcox, and Julia Wilcox Barringer; Nathan, Isaac, Hannah, Timothy, Micah, John and Josiah Beahm; Jacob, Justin, James, and Allison Shenk; Timothy, Hannah, Alexandra, Chloe, and Ian Wilcox; Emma, Seth, Leighann, and Danielle Wilcox; 38 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.Jim was born in Reading Center, NY on July 22, 1930, the third of six children to Harold L. Wilcox and Marian E. (Smith) Wilcox. He graduated from Dundee Central School in 1948 and joined the Navy. He served in the Navy for 5 years, during the Korean War. He married Frances Polmateer on May 29, 1952. He attended University of Maryland from 1954-1957. In 1960 he began working for Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, MD. He had a long career at the lab, working as an electronic test engineer until his retirement in 1995. He and Frances resided at their home in Highland, MD until his death.The family attended Ashton Baptist Church and The Church at Covenant Park where he served in many capacities.The viewing will be Friday, March 29, from 6-8 pm at The Church at Covenant Park, Ellicott City, MD. The funeral will be on Saturday, March 30th at 10 am at The Church at Covenant Park, Ellicott City, MD.In lieu of flowers or other gifts, the family requests donations to be made in Jim's name to The Church at Covenant Park. www.covenantlife.net Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 22 to Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary