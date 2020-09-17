1/
James William Curry Sr.
On September 15, 2020, James William Curry, Sr.; beloved husband of the late Jacqueline Curry; loving father of James W. Curry, Jr. and his wife Denise, Laura Talley and her husband Larry, Alice Handlang, Beatrice Suzy Timchula; grandfather of 16 grandchildren, 2 predeceased; 18 great grandchildren.

Family and friends will honor James life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville, 8800 Harford Road on Friday September 18, 2020 from 10:00 am-12:00 noon with a graveside service at Parkwood Cemetery at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Foundation. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
