On September 15, 2020, James William Curry, Sr.; beloved husband of the late Jacqueline Curry; loving father of James W. Curry, Jr. and his wife Denise, Laura Talley and her husband Larry, Alice Handlang, Beatrice Suzy Timchula; grandfather of 16 grandchildren, 2 predeceased; 18 great grandchildren.
Family and friends will honor James life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville, 8800 Harford Road on Friday September 18, 2020 from 10:00 am-12:00 noon with a graveside service at Parkwood Cemetery at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior
