|
|
James William "Bill" Moore, age 93, Past Master of Tuscan Lodge 202 AF&AM, passed away on September 21, 2019, at Gilchrist Towson. He is the devoted husband of 70 years of Grace Fleming Moore; dear father of Janice Brooks, Robert Moore and his wife Jennifer, Sue Bloodsworth and her husband Rob; cherished grandfather of Ryan Brooks and his wife Megan, Emily and Scott Bloodsworth; great grandfather of Cailey and Noah Brooks.
A Celebration of Bill's Life will be held on October 12, 2019 at 11:00am at Glen Meadows Retirement Community, 11630 Glen Arm Road 21057.
Interment Private. Donations may be made in Bill's memory to Gilchrist Hospice, 11311 McCormick Rd Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21030 or Glen Meadows Benevolent Care Fund, 11630 Glen Arm Road, Glen Arm, MD 21057
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 6, 2019