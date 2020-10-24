On October 20, 2020, James (Jim) William Webber, beloved husband of 60 years to the late Wilma Jean (George) Webber, devoted father of Deborah Webber and her spouse Theresa McQuaid and Laura Webber.



The family will be receiving friends at the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk, 7110 Sollers Point Road on Sunday from 3-5 and 7-9 pm. A funeral service for Jim will be held on Monday from the funeral home at 10:00 am. Interment to follow at Gardens of Faith Cemetery.



