James William Webber
On October 20, 2020, James (Jim) William Webber, beloved husband of 60 years to the late Wilma Jean (George) Webber, devoted father of Deborah Webber and her spouse Theresa McQuaid and Laura Webber.

The family will be receiving friends at the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk, 7110 Sollers Point Road on Sunday from 3-5 and 7-9 pm. A funeral service for Jim will be held on Monday from the funeral home at 10:00 am. Interment to follow at Gardens of Faith Cemetery.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
OCT
26
Calling hours
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
OCT
26
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
OCT
26
Interment
Gardens of Faith Cemetery
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-285-2900
