James "Jim" Wolbert, age 55, with the Lord April 7, 2019.A life well lived, a man well loved. Wonderful, loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle. Jim was Terri's best friend and husband for over 32 years. He was an amazing father to his 3 children, Jenna, Jason, Justin. He was the best grandfather ever, known to Logan, Bella, Lucy, Sadie as "Hey You". Son of Ed Wolbert, Sr. and the late Ida Wolbert. Little brother to Lee Anne Sellare, Donna Wolbert, Ed Wolbert, Jr., Michael Wolbert, Michele Wolbert, big brother to Frank Wolbert & Eugene "Bean" Wolbert. He was "Coach Jim" to countless, soccer, baseball, football and wrestling students in Havre de Grace over the past 20 years. Jim's life will be celebrated with a visitation from 10 am to 11 am on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1200 Churchville Road, Bel Air, MD 21014. The service will begin immediately after at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for St Matthew Lutheran Church or Level Volunteer Fire Company.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019