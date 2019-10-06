Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Worthington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James (Jim) Worthington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James (Jim) Worthington Notice
James (Jim) Frederick Worthington, age 70, of Dundalk MD, passed away on October 1, 2019. He graduated in 1968 from Cherry Hill High School, Cherry Hill NJ. In 1972, James received both his BA and BS degree from Upsala College, East Orange NJ. James was retired from his job at Little Patuxent Water Reclamation Plant as Superintendent where he worked for 27 years. James enjoyed working on cars and his house on Bear Creek, which he spent more than 10 years planning and building with his husband Dan. He was a man of many talents and will especially be remembered as a great cook and often created delicious meals for family and friends. He is survived by his life partner/husband/best friend of 26 years, Dan Worthington, daughter Addie Worthington (husband Kevin Bellamy, mother Kathryn Worthington) of Ontario, Canada, sister Jane (and Dan) Senico of Cape May, NJ, brother Mark Worthington of Boston, MA (and former sister-in-law, Jeanne Worthington) and his siblings' children and grandchildren, and also by his in-laws Linda and Joseph Beach Jr. James was the son of John (Jack) J. Worthington, Jr. and Dorothy (Anderson) Worthington, and brother to John Worthington (who is survived by his wife Elizabeth Worthington) who all predeceased him. James loved and was loved by many. He will be deeply missed and remain always in our hearts. James's wish was for his family and friends to have a private gathering/party at his home to celebrate his life. Family and friends will be notified of the date and time, tentatively planned for late October.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 6 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.