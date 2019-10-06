|
James (Jim) Frederick Worthington, age 70, of Dundalk MD, passed away on October 1, 2019. He graduated in 1968 from Cherry Hill High School, Cherry Hill NJ. In 1972, James received both his BA and BS degree from Upsala College, East Orange NJ. James was retired from his job at Little Patuxent Water Reclamation Plant as Superintendent where he worked for 27 years. James enjoyed working on cars and his house on Bear Creek, which he spent more than 10 years planning and building with his husband Dan. He was a man of many talents and will especially be remembered as a great cook and often created delicious meals for family and friends. He is survived by his life partner/husband/best friend of 26 years, Dan Worthington, daughter Addie Worthington (husband Kevin Bellamy, mother Kathryn Worthington) of Ontario, Canada, sister Jane (and Dan) Senico of Cape May, NJ, brother Mark Worthington of Boston, MA (and former sister-in-law, Jeanne Worthington) and his siblings' children and grandchildren, and also by his in-laws Linda and Joseph Beach Jr. James was the son of John (Jack) J. Worthington, Jr. and Dorothy (Anderson) Worthington, and brother to John Worthington (who is survived by his wife Elizabeth Worthington) who all predeceased him. James loved and was loved by many. He will be deeply missed and remain always in our hearts. James's wish was for his family and friends to have a private gathering/party at his home to celebrate his life. Family and friends will be notified of the date and time, tentatively planned for late October.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 6 to Oct. 27, 2019