On January 16, 2020 Jamie Christopher Long, teacher of Theology at Archbishop Curley High School, beloved husband of Amanda Long (nee: Guntner). Devoted father of Jude R. and Cora C. Long. Dear son of James W. Long; Joyce A. Rethemeyer (nee: Onorato) and her husband Vince. Dear Brother of Jonathan Long and his wife Melissa; and the late Bonita Dillon. Dear grandson of Frank and Bettie Onorato. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation Sunday and Monday 3-5 & 7-9 pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 11am St. Clement Church (Rosedale). Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in honor of Jamie can be made to Archbishop Curley High School.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 18, 2020