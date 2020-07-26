Jaime Lyn (Rampata) Coker,41, of Ocean Pines, Maryland, died March 4, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with addiction. Jaime was a graduate of Towson High School and Towson University. She leaves behind the love of her life,her daughter Gracie Lyn Coker. She is also survived by her parents Lynne and Tim Swift of Ocean Pines, Maryland, her brothers Walt Rampata and Brett Rampata, many aunts,uncles,nieces,nephews and cousins. A private celebration of life and internment will be held at Big Indian, New York.



