1/
Jamie Lyn Coker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jamie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jaime Lyn (Rampata) Coker,41, of Ocean Pines, Maryland, died March 4, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with addiction. Jaime was a graduate of Towson High School and Towson University. She leaves behind the love of her life,her daughter Gracie Lyn Coker. She is also survived by her parents Lynne and Tim Swift of Ocean Pines, Maryland, her brothers Walt Rampata and Brett Rampata, many aunts,uncles,nieces,nephews and cousins. A private celebration of life and internment will be held at Big Indian, New York.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved