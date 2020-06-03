Jan Citrano
1930 - 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Jan Citrano announces her passing on May 22, at the age of 90. Jan is survived by her loving daughter and son in law, Pam and Fred Grunewald, and the three grandchildren, Jake, Nick, and Claire Grunewald. Also survived by her loving nieces;, nephews, godchildren, and many caring friends. She is preceded in death be her devoted husband Raymond, and dear son Gregory and sisters Mary and Marianna.

Jan was born on April 6, 1930, in Baltimore to Anna and Louise Lombardi. She graduated from St. Michaels Business School and worked many years as an executive secretary at National Bohemian, and Pemco Chemicals. After marrying in 1960 and starting her family, she began working for Baltimore City Schools in Special Education.

Jan loved children, and especially shined in her role as grandmother, and became affectionately known as "Granny Jan" to everyone. She will be fondly remembered for her famous lasagna, bite-sized Christmas cookies, beautifully wrapped packages, love shopping, long phone calls, big hugs, and always trying to make others happy. "Always Leave room for Dessert"

Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Thursday, June 4, from 3-7 at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, 610 MacPhail Road. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 5 at 10 am at St. Margaret Church, 141 N. Hickory Avenue.

In lieu of flowers, you may contributions to Maryland Food Bank, www.mdfoodbank.org

Granny loved happy things, so please feel free to wear happy bright colors for her viewing and funeral.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
JUN
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Church
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
4106385360
May 31, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
