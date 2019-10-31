Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Oak Crest Chapel
8820 Walther Blvd
Parkville, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Oak Crest Chapel
8820 Walther Blvd
Parkville, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Lillich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Ann Lillich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Ann Lillich Notice
On October 26, 2019 Jane Ann Lillich, devoted daughter of the late Dennis Paul Lillich and Anna "Annie" Agnes (nee Leimbach) Lillich; dear cousin of Sherye Sedlak and her husband Stephen, Norman Hall and his wife Linda and the late Carl Leimbach and his wife Luella; she is also survived by a host of loving cousins, family, friends and caregivers.

The family will receive friends at the Oak Crest Chapel 8820 Walther Blvd, Parkville, MD 21234 on Saturday from 9:30am until 10:30am, at which time funeral services will begin. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the National Wildlife Federation https://www.nwf.org or the Salvation Army https://salvationarmycm.org or a .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -