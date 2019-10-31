|
On October 26, 2019 Jane Ann Lillich, devoted daughter of the late Dennis Paul Lillich and Anna "Annie" Agnes (nee Leimbach) Lillich; dear cousin of Sherye Sedlak and her husband Stephen, Norman Hall and his wife Linda and the late Carl Leimbach and his wife Luella; she is also survived by a host of loving cousins, family, friends and caregivers.
The family will receive friends at the Oak Crest Chapel 8820 Walther Blvd, Parkville, MD 21234 on Saturday from 9:30am until 10:30am, at which time funeral services will begin. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the National Wildlife Federation https://www.nwf.org or the Salvation Army https://salvationarmycm.org or a .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 31, 2019