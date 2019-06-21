Services Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa 333 S Parke Street Aberdeen , MD 21001 410-272-4500 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Grove Presbyterian Church 50 E. Bel Air Ave Aberdeen , MD View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Grove Presbyterian Church 50 E. Bel Air Ave Aberdeen , MD View Map Resources More Obituaries for Jane Viele Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jane Bennington Viele

Notice Condolences Flowers Jane Bennington Viele died at her home, Mt Friendship, in Havre de Grace, at the age of 97. Mrs. Viele was an avid gardener as evidenced by the flowers and holly trees lining the driveway into the family home. In addition to the lovely gardens on the property, carefully chosen antique furniture and paintings adorned the interior of her 18th century fieldstone house. With the assistance of her late



husband, Frederick J. Viele, she took great pride in establishing Mt Friendship as a "must see" on the annual Maryland House and Garden Pilgrimage.



Mrs. Viele was involved in both local and national garden club organizations. She was a member of the Hardy Garden Club as well as being a former President of the Evergreen Garden Club and the Harford County Garden Club. She served as a Regional Vice-President of the American Daffodil Society and a Director of the Garden Club of America. Through her work in the Longwood Gardens Short Course, she obtained the Longwood Certificate of Merit in plant materials. This experience prepared her to become an Accredited Judge for the American Daffodil Society, an Accredited Judge for Horticulture by the Garden Club of America, and a Horticulture Committee Consultant for Ladew Topiary Gardens in Monkton.



Mrs. Viele knew how to grow plants as well as knowing how to judge them. Every year, she would plant daffodil bulbs imported from Holland, so that they would bloom in time for the spring daffodil show at Brown Memorial Wood brook Presbyterian Church near Baltimore. She would carefully select the daffodils for exhibition and transport them to the show in the family car. To the envy of the many participants, Jane Viele's daffodils always won a plethora of blue ribbons.



Mrs. Viele was active in historical preservation throughout Harford County. She served as a member of the Susquehanna State Park Advisory Board. As Chair of the Harford County Committee of the Maryland Historical Trust, she was instrumental in raising funds to establish a historical marker for the colonial settlement of Old Baltimore on the Aberdeen Proving Ground, which was dedicated in August 1976.



Also, she provided research papers to initiate an archaeological dig at Old Baltimore. One of Mrs. Viele's most significant achievements in historical preservation came when she served as Research Chair of the Susquehanna Historic District for the National Register of Historic Places. In this capacity, by securing



funds form the Maryland Legislature, she coordinated the restoration of the Susquehanna and Tidewater Canal Lock and Lockhouse in the city of Havre de Grace.



As a member of the Maryland Chapter, National Society of Colonial Dames of America, Mrs. Viele continued her work in historical preservation. Through the City of Baltimore, this organization had responsibility for the operation of Mt Clare, a colonial estate located in the city. Mt Clare was the home of Charles Carroll of Carrollton, a legislator and wealthy landowner in colonial Maryland. From 1990 to



1999, Mrs. Viele served as a member and Chair of House Committee, which governed the operation of Mt Clare. In addition, the Colonial Dames appointed Mrs. Viele as Maryland Regent for Gunston Hall, the colonial estate of George Mason in Mason Neck, Virginia. He wrote the Virginia Bill of Rights, which was the precursor to the United States Constitution Bill of Rights. As Maryland Regent, she was a prime fundraiser during the campaign to obtain the money for establishment of a memorial for George Mason in Washington, D.C. Through the efforts of the Gunston Hall Regents, in June 2008, a statue of George Mason was dedicated in West Potomac Park within sight of the Washington Monument.



Mrs. Viele was a lifelong member of Grove Presbyterian Church, 50 E. Bel Air Ave, Aberdeen, where a visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 25 funeral from 10am -11am with a funeral service to follow at 11:00am. Interment will be in Grove Cemetery.



She is survived by two sons, Robert J. Viele and wife Patricia, Havre de Grace, Frederick O. Viele, Atlanta, GA; granddaughter, Laurence Viele Davidson and her husband Charles of Atlanta, GA; sister, Helen Zengerle of Frederick, MD; brother, James Bennington of Abilene, TX; great grandson, Charles Patrick Viele Davidson and 3 nieces and 3 nephews.



