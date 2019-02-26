|
|
On February 22, 2019 Jane Biesecker McLean beloved wife of the late G. Robert McLean and devoted companion of the late Gordon M. Holland; dear mother of George McLean II (Agnes), John R. McLean and Bruce D. McLean (Rosemary); dear grandmother of Thomas G. McLean, Diana McLean Grinnell and John N. McLean; dear great-grandmother of Elizabeth and Mark McLean and Gavin McLean Grinnell; devoted sister of the late Anne Biesecker Gallagher, dear aunt of Patricia Gallagher Hope (Brian). Service and interment private. Please omit flowers. Memorials in her name may be made to Edenwald Scholarship Fund, C/O Mr. Robert Weimer, 800 Southerly Rd. #613, Towson, MD 21286. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 26 to Mar. 3, 2019