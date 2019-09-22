Home

Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:15 AM - 11:00 AM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
Jane Goetz Critz

Jane Goetz Critz Notice
Jane Goetz Critz passed away at the age of 102, on Thursday September 19, 2019. Born in Omaha, Nebraska to Dr. James Goetz and Louise (Heller) Goetz, she was both a homemaker and a first grade teacher for many years. During World War II, she was a "Gray Lady," volunteering for the Red Cross and knitting sweaters for soldiers overseas. Jane was an accomplished pianist who played piano "by ear" and after moving to Harford County from Baltimore in 2016, started a monthly "sing-a-long" program at her independent living residence in Bel Air, MD. Forty or more residents gathered each month to sing along to the songs she skillfully and effortlessly played while bringing joy to so many.

She is survived by her daughter, Joan Suprock, grandson John Suprock and wife Erene, granddaughter Rebecca Gilman and husband Robert, great granddaughter, Heidi; son, John Critz and former wife Mary Lou, granddaughters Kimberly Critz, Ellen Beears and husband Shawn, and great grandchildren Benjamin and Addison. She was predeceased by her husband of fifty one years, Frederick Critz; and by brothers Bill and Morris Goetz. When asked her secret to longevity, she answered "family, faith, and friends."

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, MD 21208 (at the intersection with Mount Wilson Lane) on Monday, September 23, at 11 am. The family will receive friends at this location beginning 10:15am the same day. Interment to follow at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Berrymans Lane. Those who desire may send contributions in her memory to The Senator Bob Hooper House, 520 Upper Chesapeake Dr, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD 21014, The , P.O.Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or any worthy .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 22, 2019
