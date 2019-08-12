|
Jane Krieger Schapiro, of Baltimore, passed away on August 10 at the age of 96. Mrs. Schapiro was predeceased by her husbands Leroy Cohen and Marvin Schapiro, and is survived by her children, Joann (Jack) Fruchtman, Howard K. (Nancy) Cohen, and J. Mark (Lorraine) Schapiro, grandchildren Liana (Jean-Pierre) Colas, JM (Mindy) Schapiro, Alyssa (Eric) Zelman, Shira Fruchtman (Rob Primmer), Dara (Charles) Schnee, Morgan Cohen (Karen Harris), Jill (Mike) Mull, Hannah (Michael) Johnston, and Anne (Robert) Birdsong, and great-grandchildren Clara and Juliette Colas, Henry and Oliver Zelman, Abby and Emmet Cohen, Harrison and Landon Schapiro, Sophia and Elsa Primmer, Max, Lucas, and Kate Schnee, Jacob and Ethan Mull, Wyatt and Stella Birdsong, and Nicholas Johnston.
Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Jane K. Schapiro Foundation at The Associated:, For Young Women's Leadership, 101 W. Mt. Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201 or the Maryland Food Bank, PO Box 17369, Baltimore, MD 21297. In mourning at 11305 John Carroll Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Monday evening only.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 12, 2019