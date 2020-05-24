Or Copy this URL to Share

On May 18, 2020 Jane Frances Leake, beloved daughter of the late James M. Leake and the late Mary M. Leake (Nee: Maria). Loving sister of Joseph M. Leake and his wife Doris and the late Ann Leake. Niece of Theresa Manuch. Dear aunt of Marian Garven, Evan Leake and many loving cousins. Interment private. Memorial contributions may be made to The Ark of Baltimore. Arrangements by Cvach/Rosedale Funeral Home.



