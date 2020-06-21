On June 18, 2020, Jane Lee Harris, beloved wife of the late Lewis Harris, Sr. Mother of Dorothy Coulson and her husband Richard, Lewis Harris, Jr., David Harris and his wife Chris, Richard Harris and his wife Michelle and John Harris and his wife Monica. Also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Friends may call at Eline Funeral Home 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd.) on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9pm. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00am at the funeral home. Interment Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, make donations to Stella Maris, www.stellamaris.org/donate/, or Alzheimer's Association, act.alz.org/donate. www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.