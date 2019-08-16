Home

POWERED BY

Services
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Raines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane M. Raines


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane M. Raines Notice
Jane M. Raines, 79 of Glen Burnie passed away on August 14, 2019. Jane was born on August 22, 1939 in Baltimore to the late Bernard and Lillian Phelps. She worked for the Social Security Administration and was an active member of the Bou-Tem-Sci Club. She is survived by her beloved husband of 46 years, John M. Raines; her cousins, Joann Wilbur and Paul Huck; her nieces, Denise Haney (Scott) and Andrea Lev (Jason) and her nephew, Gregory Huck (Mauri). She is also survived by seven great nieces and nephews and two great great nephews.

The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Saturday, Aug. 17th from 2-4 & 6-8 pm and Sunday, Aug. 18th from 2-4 pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 9:30 AM in the funeral home chapel. Interment Glen Haven Mem. Park. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the or to the Boumi Transportation Fund. For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now