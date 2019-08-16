|
|
Jane M. Raines, 79 of Glen Burnie passed away on August 14, 2019. Jane was born on August 22, 1939 in Baltimore to the late Bernard and Lillian Phelps. She worked for the Social Security Administration and was an active member of the Bou-Tem-Sci Club. She is survived by her beloved husband of 46 years, John M. Raines; her cousins, Joann Wilbur and Paul Huck; her nieces, Denise Haney (Scott) and Andrea Lev (Jason) and her nephew, Gregory Huck (Mauri). She is also survived by seven great nieces and nephews and two great great nephews.
The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Saturday, Aug. 17th from 2-4 & 6-8 pm and Sunday, Aug. 18th from 2-4 pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 9:30 AM in the funeral home chapel. Interment Glen Haven Mem. Park. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the or to the Boumi Transportation Fund. For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019