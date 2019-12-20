Home

Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Baltimore, MD
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Oak Crest Senior Living Community Chapel
Parkville, MD
Jane Marie (Lang) Gertz

Jane Marie (Lang) Gertz Notice
On December 14th Jane Marie (Lang) Gertz passed away. Jane was predeceased by her son Christopher and is survived by her daughter Cynthia, son-in-law Michael and 3 grand children, Nicholas, Rudger and Samantha.

The will be a grave side service at Holy Cross Cemetery in Baltimore on Friday 20 December at 11:00am. There will be a memorial service at Oak Crest Senior Living Community Chapel in Parkville on 20 Dec at 4:00pm to celebrate Jane's life.

She will be missed by her family and friends.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 20, 2019
