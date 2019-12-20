|
On December 14th Jane Marie (Lang) Gertz passed away. Jane was predeceased by her son Christopher and is survived by her daughter Cynthia, son-in-law Michael and 3 grand children, Nicholas, Rudger and Samantha.
The will be a grave side service at Holy Cross Cemetery in Baltimore on Friday 20 December at 11:00am. There will be a memorial service at Oak Crest Senior Living Community Chapel in Parkville on 20 Dec at 4:00pm to celebrate Jane's life.
She will be missed by her family and friends.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 20, 2019